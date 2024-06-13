Angela Rayner applauded after rallying cry for integrity in politics

"We need our politicians who make the rules to play by the rules as well."

The deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner was applauded by the audience in the ITV general election debate for her response to a question about trust in politics.

Rayner responded to the final question of the debate by saying: “We need our politicians who make the rules to play by the rules as well. So bringing back integrity and ethics into our politics, which is what Keir Starmer will do in Labour. It’s exactly what we need to do.

“Because people can’t go around – as they have done – breaking the rules, and think they can get away with it. The prime minister did. The previous prime minister to that has done. And I think that’s undermined all of us as politicians.”

Rayner’s answer was met with applause from the audience.

The rest of the debate saw the seven biggest parties in Britain clash over public services, migration and the NHS.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward