How climate experts have rated parties’ green policies ahead of the election

How do Labour, Conservatives, Greens and Lib Dems compare on their promises for the environment

Groups and campaigners have called on parties to make climate and nature a core issue at the general election as meticulous scrutiny begins on party policies ahead of the general election.

Party manifestos are yet to be published, however environmental experts at Friends of the Earth have scored Labour, the Conservatives, Greens and the Lib Dems on their green commitments so far.

It comes as no surprise that the Conservative Party have come in a dismal last, scoring pretty disastrously on most of the ten policy areas analysed. Campaign group Greenpeace recently slammed the Tory Party for leaving the country, “crumbing, bereft of hope, and its climate record in tatters” after the last 14 years.

Most alarmingly the Tory Party scored the only 0 out of 10 in the category of ‘defending democracy’ based on its recent introduction of draconian legislation clamping down on protest.

Also unsurprisingly the Green Party came in top, with the Lib Dems second and Labour third. Labour’s commitment to creating Great British Energy has been praised by green campaigners. However Friends of the Earth has said the party must go further, as its score lagged behind the Lib Dems and Greens and “falls well short of what’s needed to deliver on the climate and nature emergencies”.

Friends of the Earth stressed that the ratings are a snapshot of the current moment, and policies published in the coming weeks will better reveal how the party’s commitments shape up in real terms.

Overall, the environmental group scored the Conservatives 27/100, Labour 51/100, the Lib Dems 68/100 and the Green Party 82/100.

Here is a breakdown of their scores on 10 key policy areas:

1. Cut climate change emissions

Conservatives 3/10

Labour 5/10

Lib Dems 6/10

Greens 8/10

2. Fix the UK’s heat-leaking homes

Conservatives 2/10

Labour 4/10

Lib Dems 6/10

Greens 10/10

3. Power Britain using clean, green, home-grown energy

Conservatives 6/10

Labour 9/10

Lib Dems 7/10

Greens 6/10

4. Reduce carbon emissions from transport

Conservatives 2/10

Labour 6/10

Lib Dems 5/10

Greens 7/10

5. Meet the UK’s commitments for a global energy transition and a safe climate future

Conservatives 3/10

Labour 3/10

Lib Dems 5/10

Greens 10/10

6. Ensure a heathy environment for all

Conservatives 3/10

Labour 6/10

Lib Dems 10/10

Greens 8/10

7. Look after nature at home and abroad

Conservatives 3/10

Labour 4/10

Lib Dems 8/10

Greens 10/10

8. Defend democracy

Conservatives 0/10

Labour 3/10

Lib Dems 8/10

Greens 8/10

9. Enhance democracy

Conservatives 4/10

Labour 7/10

Lib Dems 7/10

Greens 8/10

10. Improve planning policy

Conservatives 1/10

Labour 4/10

Lib Dems 6/10

Greens 7/10

Read a detailed analysis of the scoring on green policy by Friends of the Earth here.

(Image credit: Flickr / K Ali)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward