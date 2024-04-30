Tory plans to update NHS Constitution ‘made in a parallel universe’ says nurses’ union 

Part of the proposals include divisive plans to treat trans people in separate rooms

Proposals announced by the UK Government to adjust the NHS Constitution in England have been ‘made in a parallel universe’ to the realities of NHS workers, the UK’s leading nurses’ union has said.

New government plans which could see transgender people treated in separate rooms in hospitals in England have been taken apart by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), as equality organisations raised concerns about how the proposals will impact trans patients and healthcare professionals and NHS bosses accused the government of dragging the NHS into “pre-election culture wars”.

Under the proposed NHS Constitution changes, trans people may be treated in single rooms if patients request single-sex wards. RCN Chief Nursing Officer and Deputy Chief Executive, Nicola Ranger, said patients are already able to request intimate care from staff of the same sex, however this is “nigh-on impossible to accommodate with any consistency” due to a staffing crisis seeing a shortfall in tens of thousands of nursing staff.

“Much of this announcement sounds like it was made in a parallel universe to the everyday experience of nursing staff working in the NHS,” said Ranger.

“Nursing staff are caring for people in corridors, doorways and even store cupboards. They will have little faith in ministers’ supposed commitment to the ‘privacy, dignity and safety’ of patients.

“Patients need a proper say in their treatment and nursing staff will always advocate for this. Rapid reviews can help improve care by strengthening the voice of patients and families.”

Ranger added: “It’s also important to recognise that nursing staff treat all patients with the utmost respect and professionalism, no matter their gender.

“Trans and non-binary patients are deserving of high-quality care like any other patient and changes to health policy should be done with them, not unto them.”

An open consultation into the proposed changes to the NHS Constitution, marking a 10-year review, has been launched which will close on June 25 with changes not coming into place until 2035.

Amnesty UK said today: “No one’s health should suffer because of who they are or where they live. The government must strengthen the NHS constitution to ensure everyone’s right to healthcare.

“We need real solutions, not distractions from government failures that have left people waiting too long for care.”

A joint statement issued by eight leading UK LGBT+ organisations has raised concern about the plans and stressed how good quality universal healthcare should be the Government’s focus.

Their joint statement on the NHS Consultation proposals said: “Everyone deserves timely access to holistic, high-quality healthcare and to be treated with dignity, privacy and respect throughout their treatment and care.

“This includes trans, non-binary and intersex people who already face significant barriers and inequality when accessing NHS care.

“We have concerns about some of the changes proposed, particularly those likely to impact trans patients and healthcare professionals.

“In the meantime, we’d like to remind everyone that these proposals are under consultation, and will not change how NHS healthcare is provided at this time. There is likely to be a lot said and written about these proposals, not all of which will be balanced.

“We’re looking carefully at the proposed changes and working with experts to understand their legal and practical impacts on trans, non-binary and intersex people and will share more with our communities in the coming weeks.”

Previous discriminatory government plans to ban trans women from women’s hospital wards were labelled ‘unlawful’ and ‘unworkable’ by legal professionals while a Freedom of Information request last year found not a single complaint had been made about the presence of transgender people in female wards.

(Image credit: Flickr / Creative Commons)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward