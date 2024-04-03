The Sad Ignorance of the Planning System has been on full display recently

The level of politics currently rotting the UK planning system is destroying housing supply

Christopher Worrall is a housing columnist for LFF. He is on the Executive Committee of the Labour Housing Group, Co-Host of the Priced Out Podcast, and Chair of the Local Government and Housing Member Policy Group of the Fabian Society.

As previously reported, we recently witnessed a Labour-led council reject a 50 per cent affordable housing scheme in Wandsworth. Subsequently, Labour members of the planning committee that voted alongside the Tories against the scheme have featured in a Wandsworth Conservative campaign YouTube video titled “The Springfield Decision”. The video is further evidence of the capture of our planning system, this instance an outcome weaponised for political gain. The planning debacle also highlights the sheer inadequacies of many who participate in what is supposed to be public scrutiny. For those involved in the Yes In My Back Yard (YIMBY) movement, we must turn to scrutinising the scrutinisers.

The weaponised campaign video highlighted comments at committee from Tory Councillor Peter Graham. He had lauded the 529 NIMBY objections, highlight the ratio of 60 to 1 against 9 letters of support. Such a result shines a light on the selective bias of the consultation processes in our planning system. It is worth noting, thousands of Wandsworth residents languish on the social housing waiting list, without a single voice of theirs heard at committee. Instead it is the elected politicians, more often than not sharing such circumstances, who review such cases in the name of public interest.

A clip of Cllr Graham in the campaign video showed him cite the Wandsworth Society, who accused the council of “sleight of hand”. Before going onto describe the 5 storey proposal as “overdevelopment”. Adding further claims that the proposal was an example of “developer greed with an NHS sticker slapped on top”. To note, the comments made by the councillor for two roads in the locality of the site are clearly political. None of which, being relevant to what are known as ‘material considerations’ considered on a planning committee. Many supporters of the status quo would describe the policies we have as sufficient. Merely not implemented in the way they were intended. Yet the weaponisation of planning decisions for political gain, ahead of a Mayoral and London Assembly election process, call the whole system into question.

Labour councillors featuring in the Tory campaign video made comments that for some fair-minded and informed observers, could potentially warrant predisposition or apparent bias. One stated they “do have some issues with developing on any Metropolitan Open Land”. This comment may lead someone to believe that a committee member with issues developing on any Metropolitan Open Land (MOL) may lead a fair-minded and informed observer to conclude there was a real possibility the decision maker may have been biased or evidence of predetermination. After all, there are situations in planning terms where developing on MOL is appropriate. Ruling out “any” development on MOL may suggest they have a predetermined opinion.

Others may argue that it is merely a predisposition, which is not the same as predetermination. In particular, through caveating the statement with the use of “some” issues. Another Labour councillor featuring in the Tory campaign video was clipped making comments relating to their opinion of the site on the whole. Stating “I think is impossible not to take the whole thing as whole, and if you take the whole thing as a whole there is only 29 per cent affordability here and that is not really that good for such a big site”.

Such a comment may lead one to believe that the approach has not been made with an open mind. Comments pertaining to a hypothetical calculation not relating to the case put in front of them, may find that a member has not made an impartial assessment. As the case they were making was not partial to the facts presented. Councillors after all must not consider irrelevant and inappropriate matters that may be popular with voters, as some may argue is the case with the aforementioned affordable percentage comments. It is worth noting, the planning application that achieved 50 per cent affordable was made for a component part of the site. Yet did not appear to be a material consideration one the points made. The said councillor was also representing two roads adjoining the site within the locality.

You these are odd times when the Tory leader of the opposition, Cllr Humphries, pointed out it was a first time said Labour councillor and the Tories agreed on something relating to housing. In this case a shared love of NIMBYism. But whether such comments evidence of bias, or a predisposition of bias, is one for expensive barristers to decide. Whether such use of strawman arguments are unlawful, or are simply decisions taken that conflict with the local plan based on merits of the case in light of all other material considerations, would only come should the developer lodge an appeal. After all, it is the developers with the money who can sponsor such expensive endeavours. Not those languishing on the housing waiting list in a deeply gentrified neighbourhood such as Wandsworth.

Naturally, some of the Labour councillors involved with refusing this application took umbrage on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at previous coverage of the decision outcome. London Assembly Member, Cllr Leonie Cooper, described the coverage as “poor reporting” and “sad ignorance of the planning system”. Going on to claim that councillors “have to leave their politics outside planning committees, which are quasi-judicial”. Stating further that local elected councillors make decisions “on planning grounds only”, giving an example from the case in question that “opposing building on Metropolitan Open land (as in this case)” is in fact the way it works.

Unfortunately, the only sad ignorance of the planning system on display is the claim that the process is indeed “quasi-judicial”. Unlike licensing committees, planning committees are not quasi-judicial. Councillors after all are not unelected judges. They are elected politicians. We must remember that typically over 90 per cent of planning decisions are made on delegated authority, which means the qualified officers make the decisions on cases that are not complex or potentially controversial. Committees are there when it is believed to require public scrutiny or have greatest significant to the local area. But this is where the problem lays. Those who are undertaking the scrutiny hijack the process and often throw policy to the wind, many of whom make it up as they go along.

An example of this is where Jules Pipe, the GLA Deputy Mayor for Planning, asked the Chair of Tower Hamlets planning committee for evidence that the scheme could provide more affordable which the council had rejected. It came after the Mayor of London called in the 1,500 home regeneration scheme on the Aberfeldy Estate, on grounds it did not have enough affordable housing. The inference was the applicant was capable of providing more affordable housing, asking “where is the evidence the applicant was wrong, the independent consultants were wrong, and the GLA review of affordable housing levels is wrong”.

Cllr Amin Rahman was unable to provide any evidence on behalf of the council in this vain. On a side note, this was the very same councillor who has been reported to request a bribe to a renew licence that could end up with the council having to pay 16 months’ loss of business in costs. In regards to the Wandsworth committee, and Cllr Paul White’s claims the proposal did not provide enough affordable, it goes to show how going against your own councils recommendations for approval can be fraught with incompetence or lack of scruples.

The fact remains, determination of a planning application is a formal administrative process involving the application of national and local policies, reference to legislation and case law, as well as rules of procedure, rights of appeal, and an expectation that people will act reasonably and fairly. This has previously been outlined in the Local Government Association Planning Advisory Service (PAS) document titled ‘Probity in planning’ guidelines for councillors and officers. While made explicit in the 2013 update, the more recent update still clarifies the exact point. A document all participants on a planning committee should be referring to throughout their undertakings.

More importantly, in terms of democratic accountability and general principles of sound decision-making, the Court of Appeal has held that planning committees are not acting in a judicial or quasi-judicial role when deciding planning applications “in a situation of democratic accountability”. This means that members of the planning committee are not acting in the same way as judges or quasi-judges. For Cllr Leonie Cooper to claim councillors have to leave their politics outside a planning committee is factually incorrect. As aforementioned, politicians are supposed to be providing public scrutiny. But in this instance confused as to what their role actually entails.

The Court of Appeal recognised that members are elected to formulate and pursue policies, which therefore means they are not required to cast aside views on planning policy they will have formed when seeking election, or when acting as councillors. Unlike judges, such members are not required to be independent or impartial. They are required to address the planning issues before them fairly and on their merits, though they may approach them with a predisposition in favour of one side of the argument or other.

The judge in R (Lewis) v Redcar & Cleveland BC specifically stated that “no pretence that such democratically accountable decision makers are intended to be independent and impartial just as if they were judges or quasi-judges”. One should take note when making suggestions to another of sad ignorance of the planning system. But this is just yet another example of the politicisation of our planning system. It is set up for a game of political football, which merely turns into a boxing match for well-paid planning barristers on appeal or judicial review, with planning consultants and architects as their corner men (or women).

Such decisions at planning committee are currently meant to be based on balancing competing interests, while making informed judgement against a local and national policy framework. All in the name of the wider public interest. The decision should not favour any person, company, group, or locality, or appear to be doing so. What committee members cannot show is bias or predetermination. Bias is where one shows, or is perceived to show, inclination or prejudice for or against one party or interest in a way that is unfair. Predetermination on the other hand is where one approaches a decision with a “closed mind”. What is clear is that local councillors often mask their bias behind trumped up claims of balance, which often find themselves getting caught out behaving unreasonably. Often resulting in hundreds of thousands of pounds being awarded to developers who successfully appeal on such grounds.

Bias comes in two forms. Actual bias and apparent bias. The former is very difficult to prove and effectively redundant because unnecessary to allege given apparent bias is sufficient. Meanwhile, apparent bias can be found by applying the Magill Test from Magill v Porter [2002], which assesses “would a fair-minded and informed observer, having considered the facts, conclude there was a real possibility of bias”. An example of apparent bias can be found in the Piffs Elm Ltd v Tewkesbury BC [2016] case, where a planning officer was married to the planning manager of a rival developer. The council had rejected three applications from Piffs Elm Ltd. Just so happened the husband of the planning officer worked for a developer that owned land on the green belt near to where the applicants site in question was located. You can guess the rest.

In any case, the overarching point is that our discretionary case-by-case planning system is so flimsy and susceptible to incompetence, wishy washy arguments, and weaponisation for political gain, that it is simply not fit for purpose. Matthew Pennycook recently discussed at a Westminster Hall Debate that Labour believes a discrete number of targeted changes to the existing system, coupled with decisive action to ensure that every element of it functions optimally, will ensure we significantly boost housing supply. He describes calls for a zonal system, which he describes as “an entirely new system”, as not the answer. Going onto state a Labour government will introduce an effective mechanism for cross-boundary strategic planning.

However, when we have Permissions in Principle (PIP) and Permitted Development, much of what is being called for would not require a root and branch overhaul. It is likely that Labour’s brownfield ‘Planning Passports’ will utilise PIPs. Routes to a PIP can be found where sites are entered into a brownfield land register. But not “major development”. These circumstances may be discretely tweaked, but to what extent these are financeable remains uncertain. Often PIPs require a Technical Detailed Consent (TDC). In effect, where the council assesses the detailed scheme applied. It is under this consideration lenders can still remain uncomfortable. Something an incoming Labour government will need to unpick.

Ultimately, what councils, planning consultants, elected officials, planning barristers, to name a few, enjoy about the current system is its flexibility. But this flexibility comes with costs. Notably huge uncertainties. Along with harm to overall housing numbers. The flexibility allows the need for huge amounts of documents for planning validation, which keep many of the mouths to feed satiated in terms of debate.

The Housing Forum have set out a number of concerns over this approach, instead suggesting moving to one focused on planning statements. The large amount of information at an early stage increases the workload for applicants and local authority offices, which leads to changes down the line. Undermining community confidence.

A move away from the minefield of policy and opinion that plagues our system, often weaponised, misunderstood, or incompetently interpreted by unqualified elected officials, should be a key focus of planning reform. The Springfield Decision is a perfect example of what is wrong with our planning system, where those involved find material considerations can outweigh schemes that deliver 50 per cent affordable. Or where those material considerations could be argued to be unlawfully claimed.

The level of politics currently rotting the UK planning system is destroying housing supply, eviscerating investor confidence, and harming those who need housing most. If Labour is to plan for growth it must first start at the top through national policies that require more detailed planning at the local level, which through flexible zoning can provide clear parameters to developers, while delegating more authority. Only this will reduce the ability of NIMBYs to weaponise planning outcomes, remove the potential for bias or predetermination of elected officials, and avoid unreasonable behaviour.

After all, those on the housing waiting list have little to no ability to challenge such outcomes legally, most notably given the costs and the difficulty to organise. Sadly, it is often those same people who ultimately end up paying for such poor outcomes, through increased council tax when an appeal is successfully challenged. And not to mention higher rents and house prices.

The leader of Wandsworth Council has been approached for comment