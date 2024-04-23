Pressure grows on Starmer to restore Diane Abbott’s whip a year on

Petition to restore Diane Abbott's Labour whip surpasses 12,000

Over 12,000 people have now signed a petition calling on Keir Starmer to restore the whip to Diane Abbott, as this Tuesday marks one year since her whip was suspended.

Trade unions, campaigners and MPs have joined the call to reinstate her Labour whip using the anniversary of her suspension as a call for action from the Labour leader.

Diane Abbott lost the whip following an article she wrote which suggested Irish, Jewish and Traveller people are not subject to racism “all their lives”, distinguishing between anti-black racism. She went on to withdraw her remarks and issued an apology.

She has subsequently sat as an independent MP while an internal investigation continues. With over a year passed, campaigners have questioned why the investigation has taken so long, with the grassroots socialist Labour movement Momentum labelled Starmer’s investigation “a sham”.

John McDonnell is among the Labour MPs who have called again today for Abbott’s whip to be restored.

McDonnell said: “The treatment of her has been appalling. The way in which her case has been dealt with in comparison with others leaves Labour open to charges of discrimination towards the first black woman MP.”

Apsana Begum MP said: “One year is too long – the whip should absolutely be restored. Diane has stood with communities of all backgrounds for decades against racism, division & hate.”

Trade union leaders have also joined the call to restore Abbott’s whip with the National Education Union (NEU) and University and College Union (UCU) both passing motions that express their labour bodies solidarity with Abbott.

Other trade union supporters of the petition include ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan and BFAWU General Secretary Sarah Woolley and train union TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust who said, “We must offer Diane all the solidarity we can and keep up the pressure. Enough is enough – it’s time to restore the whip!”

The group Labour Black Socialists wrote on X today: “Every day the Labour Party refuses to restore the whip to Diane Abbott MP @HackneyAbbott is further proof that the party is institutionally racist and is failing to address its culture of anti-black racism. Prove us wrong.”

In 1987, Abbott made history as the first black woman ever elected into the House of Commons, marking her role as a trailblazer and inspiration for black women in politics. She has been the serving MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington ever since.

The petition which has gathered over 12,100 signatures was launched by Labour Assembly Against Austerity.

