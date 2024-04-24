Campaigners slam rent reforms ‘a failure’ if landlord MP lobbyists get concessions 

'The government’s failure to stand up to self-interested landlord MPs has created a version of the Renters Reform Bill that betrays renters'

A coalition of groups representing renters have issued a joint statement blasting the UK Government’s concessions to landlord lobbyists warning the Renters (Reform) Bill will be ‘a failure’ in its current form.

As the bill returns to the Commons today, the Renters Reform Coalition has said the bill is set to fail due to the influence of pro-landlord MPs pushing through damaging concessions that have “fundamentally weakened” the bill.

Michael Gove caved to pressure from Tory landlord backbenchers by watering down the long-promised rent reforms, including to abolish section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions which Housing Minister promised to do before a general election.

The government first promised to ban them five years ago. Since then, a number of amendments to the bill that are likely to pass offer wide loopholes to the legislation.

Renters groups say the bill now “abolishes section 21 in name only” and that, while the bill gives the impression of improving conditions for renters, it fundamentally preserves the “central power imbalance” in renting.

The coalition of renters groups accused ministers of meeting with landlord and estate agent lobbyists twice as often as groups representing renters and said their concerns had not been taken seriously.

Housing charity Shelter said the bill would be a “colossal failure” without “serious amendments”.

Shelter CEO Polly Neate said: “The government’s failure to stand up to self-interested landlord MPs has created a version of the Renters Reform Bill that betrays renters.”

Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young has insisted that the bill strikes the “right balance” in ensuring “fairness for landlords” and protections for tenants as ministers claim it will end no-fault evictions.

As it enters its third reading in the House of Commons, Politico reported that a group of 50 Tory MPs including Suella Braverman, Priti Patel and Robert Jenrick have signed an amendment seeking to allow tenants and landlords to be able to agree to sign fixed-term contracts, which are meant to be abolished.

Renters Reform Coalition warned: “If we do not see a change in this government’s approach, it will likely fall to whoever forms the next government to introduce the change that renters demand and so desperately need.”

(Image credit: London Renters Union)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues