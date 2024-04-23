Baroness praised for cutting takedown of Rwanda bill and Tory attacks on the vulnerable

'With a desperate flailing government bereft of ideas, and philosophy without principles, this house will keep being tested'

Last night MPs and representatives from the House of Lords made impassioned speeches regarding the controversial Safety of Rwanda Bill as it was eventually passed through.

With widespread condemnation and outrage from human rights groups and politicians, the plan to remove asylum seekers and send them to the east African country has provoked powerful words from those defending the rights of the people who will have their lives severely affected as a result of the bill.

Addressing members of the House of Lords on Monday evening, former leader of the Green Party Baroness Bennett was praised for her “magnificent” takedown of the policy, as she also heeded a warning to MPs to “stand up” and defend their principles.

In her speech to the chamber, Baroness Bennett said: “I rise with a heavy heart given the lack of further amendment to this dreadful, international law busting bill.

“I note that Amnesty International warned airline companies that many members of the public take an extremely negative view of the content of the policy.

“Those were unnecessary words, because no company of any repute whatsoever is going to take part in implementing this dreadful policy, that’s a measure of this bill and the disgraceful, despicable actions it represents.”

Speaking of their role in the House of Lords, Bennett argued that, just because it is an unelected chamber of parliament, “does not mean this house is without moral or legal responsibility”.

“I have asked this house a number of times, if not now when, what will it take to make this house say here we take a stand?”

Bennett then went on to lay into the Tory government’s record of legislative attacks on vulnerable people in society.

“We’ve had the abomination of the elections act, the elements of the policing act that targeted Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people explicitly, we’ve had multiple indefensible restrictions on the right to protest. Now, we are letting through an attack on some of the most vulnerable, desperate people on this planet.

“What more will we let through? I suggest to noble lords as they leave this chamber tonight to ask themselves that question.

“With a desperate flailing government bereft of ideas, and philosophy without principles, this house will keep being tested.

“So I ask these empty benches, you might be waiting for an election, but what kind of country will it be if you don’t stand up now?”



