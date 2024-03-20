Has Jeremy Hunt accidentally revealed the date of the election?

It comes after Sunak last week ruled out a general election on May 2 as speculation ramped up over an early vote.

Has Jeremy Hunt let the date of the general election slip?

During an appearance before a committee in the House of Lords, the Chancellor dropped a strong hint that the next election will be in October. He said that it would be a squeeze to deliver the next Whitehall spending review before April 2025 if polling day is in October.

Hunt said: “This particular spending review has to be completed before next April, when the next financial year starts. And if the general election is in October, that will mean it’s very, very tight,” he said.

There are also signs that Sunak is not planning on calling a general election before July, after Number 10 announced that the Prime is planning on hosting a European summit in July where he will try to corral leaders to take tougher action on illegal migration.

Jon Craig, chief political correspondent of Sky News, suggested October 17 is the most likely date after Hunt’s comments.

It comes after Sunak last week ruled out a general election on May 2 as speculation ramped up over an early vote.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward