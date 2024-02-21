New research shows ‘devastating’ failings of Universal Credit for UK households 

Over half of Universal Credit recipients ran out of food last month and couldn't afford more

More than half of people receiving Universal Credit ran out of food in the last month and couldn’t afford more, new research by anti-poverty charity The Trussell Trust has found.

Laying bare the ‘devastating consequences’ of the inadequate benefits system in the UK, the charity has urged the Chancellor to take urgent action to address the shortcomings of Universal Credit for households across the country.

While over half were unable to afford enough food, over one in five were unable to cook hot food as they couldn’t afford to use kitchen utilities, the research conducted by YouGov on behalf of The Trussell Trust revealed.

While Universal Credit recipients are struggling to feed their households, over half also reported being either behind on bills and credit commitments or finding keeping up with them a constant struggle.

This has led to just under 40% of Universal Credit recipients, equivalent to 2.4 million people, falling into debt after being unable to keep up with essential bills.

The Trussell Trust has called on the Government to increase long-term support for people struggling to get by on Universal Credit and for a commitment to extend the Household Support Fund, which comes to an end on 31 March this year.

Organisations have also called on the government to introduce an Essentials Guarantee which would ensure the basic rate of Universal Credit is always enough to cover life’s essentials and make sure support cannot be reduced below that level.

Universal Credit was introduced in 2013 with the scheme seeing an increased usage of around 90% since the pandemic began. Just under 40% of benefits claimants are in employment.

Chief Executive of the Trussell Trust, Emma Revie, said the research highlighted the “stark truth about poverty across the UK” as she urged the government to act.

“Food banks do all they can to support people in their communities, but charities alone can’t take the place of a social security system that should support any of us who have fallen on hard times and need help,” said Revie.

It comes as Health Secretary Victoria Atkins faced criticism on the media rounds this morning for saying it was a “privilege” to have a number of food banks in her constituency and that they should also help people with debt management. Her comments were met with backlash as people pointed out that under the Tories, food banks are more popular than ever.

Food banks hit record demand last year with more people depending on them than ever before in Britain.

The number of people receiving emergency food parcels from Trussell Trust food banks has risen exponentially from just under 26,000 in 2008/9, to just under 3 million in 2023, according to statista data.

Jane Baker, a worker at Newcastle (Staffs) Foodbank said: “Many of the people we support at Newcastle-Staffs Foodbank are in receipt of Universal Credit, finding that it is just not enough to last until the next payment.

“We are here to provide food in an emergency, but we are increasingly seeing people once a month when the money runs out.”

(Image Credit: Newfrontiers / Creative Commons)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues