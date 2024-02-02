Feargal Sharkey exposes injustice of water bill rise in a single tweet

Average water bills in England and Wales are set to rise by an inflation-busting 6% from April. That news has caused campaigners to renew their calls for the privatised water firms to be taken back into public ownership.

Other campaigners have highlighted the injustice of water bills increasing at a time when water industry bosses have been cashing in from the sector. Feargal Sharkey – the punk singer turned anti-water pollution campaigner – succinctly highlighted this injustice in a single tweet.

“Since the last general election fat cat water industry bosses have paid themselves £25 million in bonuses alone”, Sharkey posted on Twitter/X. “Now you know exactly why water company need an inflation busting 6% increase in bills. Remember that at the next election,” he continued.

Since water in England was privatised, £72bn has also been paid out to private company shareholders.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: RobertSharp – Creative Commons

