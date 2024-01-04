Statistics watchdog launches investigation into government’s claim to have ‘cleared’ asylum backlog

The statistics watchdog has launched an investigation into the government’s claim to have ‘cleared the asylum backlog’ after receiving a complaint

The prime minister posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Home Office had dealt with 112,000 “legacy cases” – relating to claims made before June 2022 – by the end of last year.

However, thousands of asylum cases are still awaiting a final decision, with Downing Street forced to admit that 4,500 “complex cases” remain outstanding. That means that the government has not cleared the “legacy” backlog of pre-June 2022 asylum claims.

Furthermore, the Home Office has revealed that there are more than 98,000 asylum applications still awaiting a decision, largely consisting of claims made since June 2022. 17,000 claims have also been withdrawn by the Home Office, with Yvette Cooper saying that the government has ‘no idea where those people are’.

Sky News is now reporting that the Office for Statistics Regulation has launched an investigation. Although It cannot force the Home Office to offer more data, it can ask for it. It could also remove its stamp of reliability from the Home Office’s press releases.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward