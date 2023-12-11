Shocking chart shows how much of a failure the Tories have been for the NHS

A failure to increase spending and investment as a share of GDP has resulted in multiple crises affecting the NHS

Years of underinvestment as well as Tory austerity have left the National Health Service (NHS) on its knees, despite Tory claims that it is protecting NHS spending.

A failure to increase spending and investment as a share of GDP has resulted in multiple crises affecting the NHS, including record high waiting lists, high staff vacancy rates and outdated buildings and equipment.

The shocking chart from the FT below shows how much of a failure this Tory government has been when it comes to waiting lists, with a sharp rise in waiting lists under Tory administrations.

(Picture credit: FT)

Official figures show that the NHS waiting list in England has hit a record high of nearly 7.8 million. The backlog hit 7.75 million, which includes people waiting for multiple tests or procedures, up from 7.68 million in July. It is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

The facts speak for themselves. While under the last Labour government, waiting lists went down significantly, it’s under Tory administrations that they have hit record highs.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward