‘Zero progress’: TUC slams Tory record on disability pay gap

New analysis shows 'appalling' pay gap between disabled and non-disabled workers

The gap in pay between non-disabled and disabled workers is now higher than it was a decade ago, new analysis from the TUC has found, exposing a “shameful” lack of progress to close the pay gap.

The TUC has accused the Tories of making “zero progress” on the disability pay gap, after new data provides a damning indictment of the Tory government’s failure to tackle workplace discrimination.

Data revealed today showed that the pay gap between non-disabled and disabled workers is currently 14.6%, meaning disabled workers earn £66.50 per week less than non-disabled workers – effectively working for free 47 days a year.

Whilst the number jumps to 30% for disabled women, which means disabled women earn £3.73 per hour less than non-disabled men.

Head of Policy at Disability Rights UK, Fazilet Hadi, said the statistics were “appaling” and reflect the “deep and systemic inequalities” that are faced by disabled people in the workplace.

“Disabled people are disproportionately poor, either due to benefits or low wages, and as we enter another winter, millions of Disabled people will be forced to turn off their heating, visit food banks and stop taking essential medication,” said Fazilet Hadi.

She added that current government proposals “do nothing” to alleviate poverty, instead, proposed changes to the Work Capability Assessment will in fact, “subject more Disabled people to unfair benefit sanctions and push more working age Disabled people into poverty”.

Although the pay gap has fallen since last year (17.2%) it is higher than in 2013/14 when the disability pay gap sat at 13.2%.

Usdaw union has called for mandatory disability pay gap reporting and action plans to end the pay gap, a point included in Labour’s New Deal for Working People, which the TUC said would be a “game changer” for disabled workers.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “It’s shameful there has been zero progress on the disability pay gap in the last decade.

“Too many disabled people are held back at work, not getting the reasonable adjustments they need to do their jobs. And we need to strengthen the benefits system for those who are unable to work or are out of work, so they are not left in poverty.

“It’s time for a step change. Labour’s New Deal for Working People would be an absolute game changer for disabled workers.”

He added: “Without this legislation, millions of disabled workers will be consigned to many more years of lower pay and in-work poverty.”

Main factors driving the pay and employment gap according to the TUC include; a higher proportion of disabled people working part-time and being over-represented in lower paid jobs, whilst going under-represented in senior and managerial roles.

In 2019, the TUC made the 14th November officially Disability Pay Gap Day, marking the day of the year when the average disabled person stops being paid, in comparison to the average non-disabled person.

(Image Credit: Creative Commons)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues