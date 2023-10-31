Government scraps plan to close rail ticket offices following mass campaign

Campaigners and unions celebrate "a win for passengers, community groups and rail workers alike”

Plans for the closure of hundreds of rail ticket offices in England have been scrapped, it was announced today, marking a victory for campaigners and a relief to travellers.

Mark Harper has called on train operators to withdraw their proposals to close over 1,000 ticket offices due to it not meeting passenger standards or the “high thresholds set by Ministers,” a statement from the Transport Secretary read.

This is despite the initial plans being approved by the Department of Transport, under the guise of ‘modernisation’ of the rail services.

It follows powerful campaign action from accessibility groups and trade unions, with the Government consultation into the plan received the biggest response in British history, with over 750,000 people responding.

Passenger watchdogs London TravelWatch and Transport Focus also announced today that they objected to all the proposals, and said people had shared “powerful and passionate concerns” in the consultation.

Along with disability activists and huge public opposition, rail unions were also integral in the campaign to dave the ticket offices, which threatened to cut two thirds of the workforce at some operators. Labour MP Jon Trickett thanked the railway unions for “waging a relentless campaign on this issue” and hailed the news as a “huge win for commuters”.

Mick Lynch, RMT leader praised the decision as a “resounding victory” and win for passengers, community groups and rail workers.

“We are now calling for an urgent summit with the government, train operating companies, disabled and community organisations and passenger groups to agree a different route for the rail network that guarantees the future of our ticket offices and stations staff jobs to delivers a safe, secure and accessible service that puts passengers before profit,” Lynch said.

The proposals were blasted as “short-termist” and a “savage attack” on rail workers and travellers, with rail firms previously admitted the devastating impact ticket office closures could have on vulnerable passengers.

Maryam Eslamdoust, General Secretary of the TSSA union for rail workers responded: “We are delighted that the government has admitted defeat and scrapped these wrongheaded plans. It shows the power of our union and of the great British public in making sure these planned closures have now reached the end of the line.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues