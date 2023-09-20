Major poll reveals what the Welsh public really think about the new 20mph speed limit

The new speed limit has +12 support

New traffic rules introducing speed limits of 20mph on around 35 per cent of Welsh roads were launched on Sunday. This cut the speed limit from 30mph on these roads.

The Welsh Government has said the introduction of 20mph speed limits is designed to make roads safer and reduce the number of people killed each year. However, the rules have sparked anger among some of the Welsh population, with over 200,000 signing a petition calling for the changes to be reversed.

Despite this, new polling has found that a plurality of the Welsh public back the introduction of 20mph speed limits. According to data from Redfield and Wilton, 46 per cent of people in Wales strongly or somewhat support the measures, compared to 34 per cent who strongly or somewhat oppose them.

Mark Drakeford, first minister of Wales, has said: “It’s going to take you a minute longer to make your journey, and we will save 10 people’s lives in Wales every year as a result of that one minute contribution – it doesn’t seem an unfair bargain”.

According to one study, the 20mph speed limit could reduce costs on the NHS and emergency services by as much as £92m per year.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: CPMR – Creative Commons

