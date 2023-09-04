Extraordinary clip shows Tory education secretary in expletive filled rant

"Everyone else has sat on their arse"

The Tories’ handling of the crumbling concrete schools crisis is under increasing scrutiny today. Ministers have been taking to the airwaves to defend the government’s position and seeking to reassure the public that they are doing what is needed to ensure school buildings are safe for children.

What the government probably didn’t want to add to their list of things they’re worrying about today is a minister being caught on camera in an expletive filled rant. But, alas, that’s exactly what happened when education secretary Gillian Keegan wrapped up an interview with ITV.

She concluded her interview with the broadcaster by saying on the concrete crisis: “we will get a plan, and every single one of them will be done.”

However, after the interview ended, the cameras were kept rolling. That’s when it all went wrong for Keegan.

Talking to someone off camera, she said: “Does anyone ever say: ‘You know what you’ve done a f**king good job because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing? No signs of that, no?”

Even The Thick of It couldn’t have scripted this moment:

Blimey – this is quite something



Education secretary Gillian Keegan is recorded saying others ‘have been sat on their a***s’ on schools Raac crisis and that it’s frustrating not being thanked for doing ‘a f***ing good job’



pic.twitter.com/Vwotiy5neA — Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) September 4, 2023

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Twitter screengrab

