10 ways we could make the tax system more progressive

We need to improve tax policy to reduce inequalities and increase social investment

The economic and social crisis engulfing the UK is all too visible and needs government intervention. Homes and public buildings built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) are crumbling. Some 7.6m people in England are waiting for hospital appointments.

Due to government imposed austerity, the UK is the only economy among G7 countries which is still smaller than what it was in 2019. The cumulative economic growth in the period quarter 4 of 2019 to quarter 2 of 2023 is -0.2%.

Inequalities have depleted spending power of the masses and ability to rebuild the economy. The wealthiest 10% of households hold 43% of all the wealth, in comparison the bottom 50% holds only 9%. In 2021/22, 37% of total disposable household income went to the richest fifth of individuals, while 8% went to the bottom fifth. Real average wages are lower than in 2005 and a further decline is expected. 14.4m people are living in poverty.

The ‘leaving it to the markets’ policy has failed and wealth has not trickled-down. A different approach is needed. Governments can create money as supporters of modern monetary theory advocate, but that has no traction in political circles. It can create money through quantitative easing to fund investment, but the policy lacks support. Government can borrow money to rejuvenate the economy, but all major political parties want to reduce public borrowing. They are also opposed to increases in general taxation. In effect, major political parties are proposing more austerity and misery, which is untenable.

The current and next government will have to use tax policies to reduce inequalities and increase social investment. Progressive taxation and elimination of tax perks for the rich is the way forward. Here are some suggestions:

A conversation about using progressive taxation to rescue and rebuild the UK economy is long overdue. The above is a small sample of the ways in which additional tax revenues can be raised without increasing the rates of income tax, corporation tax and basic national insurance contributions. A large proportion of the population will see no increase in their taxes. One estimate is that people in the bottom decile pay 56.81% their income in direct and indirect national and local taxes, and their burden must be reduced.

The additional tax revenues can be used to reduce poverty. For example, by abolishing VAT on domestic fuel, increasing tax free personal allowance and social security benefit rates, all of which will boost spending and stimulate the economy. The revenues can also be used to increase public investment in infrastructure and new industries, which the private sector is always calling for.

Prem Sikka is an Emeritus Professor of Accounting at the University of Essex and the University of Sheffield, a Labour member of the House of Lords, and Contributing Editor at Left Foot Forward.

