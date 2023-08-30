Tory MP rakes in £150,000 with five extra jobs

'Yet another example of the Tories giving up on governing'

Dubbed the ‘six job Tory’, MP Brandon Lewis has been ‘lining his pockets’ with a list of extremely lucrative second job roles since resigning from government in October.

On top of his £86,000 MP pay, the former justice secretary and MP for Great Yarmouth has almost tripled his yearly salary by taking on five extra jobs, including in property development and investment management.

Earning an hourly rate of £625 an hour from outside work, the Mirror reported that Sir Brandon Lewis earns £30,000-a-year as a consultant for Civitas Investment Management, along with a £60,0000 annual salary from infrastructure firm FM Conway.

He also boasts a £60,000-a-year role with the property developer Thakeham Homes, which he failed to mention in his recent post supporting the latest government scrapping of an EU-era law set to benefit property developers.

Lewis descried the move to scrap nutrient neutrality rules for construction as, “A good use of our new freedoms.” It will see taxpayers now pick up the bill for pollution produced by housebuilders.

“Getting these homes built is key to our economy & the future options for the next generation. A very positive step to delivering the housing we need,” said Lewis.

Labour MP Anneliecse Dodds accused the Tories of ‘giving up on government’ whilst ‘lining their pockets’.

“Another senior Tory lining his pockets while everyone else grapples with the cost-of-living crisis,” said Dodds.

“The Conservatives have given up on government. Labour will ban second jobs and clean up our politics.”

One member of the public said: “MPs are elected to represent our constituents and serve the country… Brandon Lewis has brazenly sought to line his pockets only months after leaving government, in yet another example of the Tories giving up on governing.”

Others have called for an end to MPs second jobs in the private sector, with one X user demanding, “Brandon Lewis should not be in Parliament, and neither should any MP with another income from the private sector.”

Keir Starmer has said he wants ‘stricter’ rules on second jobs, after it was revealed MPs made £17.1 million in outside work from 2019 to 2023, with the vast majority (£15.4 million) by Tory MPs.

However, Lewis does also engage in unpaid work, as a patron to the right-wing Adam Smith Institute, which has previously been critical of the crackdown on MP second jobs.

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.