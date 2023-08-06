Government urged to act as homelessness in England reaches record levels

The time for ‘empty words’ on housebuilding has long passed.

The latest government figures show that a record number of people are living in temporary accommodation in England. Statutory homelessness figures in the first quarter of 2023, show that in March, 104,510 households were living in B&Bs, hostels, hotels, and other temporary accommodation, 131,000 of whom were children.

The rise in people relying on this type of accommodation is being pinned on a number of different crises, including an insufficient supply of affordable and available housing. In England, more than 1.2 million households are on waiting lists for social housing. Meanwhile, the number of social housing property being built has continued to fall. In 2010, for example, there were 39,562 social homes built. By 2022 this number had dropped to 7,644.

Figures also show that 79,840 households have faced homelessness in the first quarter of the year, meaning homelessness has hit an all-time high in England.

6,440 of these households were made homeless because of a Section 21 ‘no fault- eviction, which gives landlords the power to evict a tenant without reason and with just two months’ notice.

In May, the government published its Renters (Reform) Bill, which promises to give tenants greater protections and ban no-fault evictions. However, the Bill has not yet made it through Parliament.

With homelessness rising, calls are being made for the government to take urgent action. The homelessness charity Shelter is urging the government to act, saying the time for ‘empty words’ on housebuilding had long passed.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “With record numbers of people becoming homeless, the time for empty words on building social homes and overdue promises on ending no fault evictions has long passed.

“No-fault evictions are fuelling homelessness and throwing thousands of families’ lives into turmoil.”

Shelter estimates that 172 families are served with an eviction notice every day while the Bill is delayed.

In response to the government’s delay on the legislation, Tom Darling, campaign manager of the Renters’ Reform Coalition, a group committed to ensuring that repurposed reforms truly deliver a more just housing system, described the delay as ‘inexplicable.’

“Rents are rising at their fastest rate since records began, a fifth of privately rented homes don’t meet a ‘decent’ standard, and no-fault evictions continue to be a leading cause of homelessness.

“Four years after promising change, and two months after first giving people hope by introducing legislation, the government’s continued delays to the Renters (Reform) Bill are inexplicable,” said Darling.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

