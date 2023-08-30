Giant banner dropped at Labour Party HQ to protest Starmer’s position on PR

Led By Donkeys organised the stunt

Campaigners have draped a giant banner outside the headquarters of the Labour Party to ‘remind Keir Starmer what he once said about proportional representation.’ Led By Donkeys – a group which specialises in creative and high profile political stunts – organised the action.

The group installed a banner with a photo of Keir Starmer and a quote of comments he made during the Labour leadership election. The banner quoted Starmer as saying in February 2020: “…millions of people vote in safe seats and they feel their voice doesn’t count. That’s got to be addressed by electoral reform.”

Led by Donkeys shared a video of their banner drop on Twitter, and said: “We’ve scaled the scaffolding at Labour’s London HQ to remind Keir Starmer what he once said about proportional representation.”

Sir Keir Starmer has since distanced himself from his 2020 comments on electoral reform.

In 2022, Labour Party conference overwhelmingly voted to support replacing the first past the post electoral system with proportional representation.

However, Starmer has resisted calls from party members to commit to reforming the voting system if Labour enter government after the next election. At the time of the party conference vote, Starmer said that electoral reform was “not a priority for me”, adding, “There are a lot of people in the Labour party who are pro-PR but it’s not a priority and we go into the next election under the same system that we’ve got, first past the post, and I’m not doing any deals going into the election or coming out of the election.”

You can watch Led By Donkeys’ video here:

We’ve scaled the scaffolding at Labour’s London HQ to remind Keir Starmer what he once said about proportional representation. pic.twitter.com/oK9q0G5lzE — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 30, 2023

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Led By Donkeys/Twitter screengrab

