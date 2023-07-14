Video shows Margot Robbie explaining why trade unions are so important

"I'm very much in support of all the unions"

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has released a video compiling a series of comments made by Margot Robbie – the star of the new Barbie film – about the importance of trade unions.

In the first clip, from the Barbie premiere, Robbie responds to a question about the SAG-AGTRA actors strike in Hollywood. Robbie says: “I’m very much in support of all the unions”. In the same interview, she said she would “absolutely” be prepared to join the strike.

In the second clip in the TUC video, Robbie promoting trade unions in the entertainment industry. She says: “This is a job like any other, and actors, like other workers, can join a union. My union is Actor’s Equity, which is part of the Media Alliance, which covers performers and journalists and anyone working in media and entertainment.”

The final clip sees Robbie explain why trade unionism is so important. She says: “Sometimes issues come up with our payslips and stuff, and over time they’re just technical things that for someone who’s new to acting you don’t know what it’s about or what you’re actually entitled too, and being part of the union I can then go to our union representative who is Alan Fletcher at work, Dr Karl, and just make sure that I’m not being ripped off. And it’s good to know that there are things they should be abiding by and stuff we are entitled to to make sure we get correct pay or breaks or overtime.

“Just don’t be afraid to ask and kind of not well, sort of demand your rights, because you do have them. And I know how it feels when you’re new and you’re starting a job and you’re at the very bottom of the pecking order. I’ve been in a position where I’ve been too nervous to ask because I don’t want to cause a fuss, but, if I knew that I was actually entitled to those things, it would have been a lot easier to sort out at the time.

“It’s really easy now that I’m a union member. All I have to do is call up Actor’s Equity or send them an email, even if it’s just a trivial question. They’re still there to answer, and they have all the answers.

“Sometimes if you’re young you feel like it’s not your place to ask or bring up something, but you have rights like everyone else and you should stand up for them.”

Barbie star Margot Robbie – proud trade unionist. pic.twitter.com/ooEX39Knhu — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) July 13, 2023

