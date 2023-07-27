Unite the union calls for public ownership of energy after British Gas’ record profits

Centrica, British Gas’s owner, reported underlying operating profits of £2.1 billion for the first six months of the year, up from £1.3bn over the same period last year.

Unite the Union has once more reiterated its call for energy companies to be brought under public ownership, after British Gas recorded its highest ever first-half profits of almost £1bn, while ordinary families continue to struggle to make ends meet.

The UK’s biggest energy supplier reported profits of £969m for the first six months of 2023, up nearly 900% from £98m in the same period last year, while the cost of living continues to remain high for households up and down the country.

Centrica, British Gas’s owner, reported underlying operating profits of £2.1 billion for the first six months of the year, up from £1.3bn over the same period last year.

Commenting on the latest profits, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “British Gas’ owner Centrica has just reported its highest ever first half year profits, raking in almost £1 billion.

“We need to stop dancing around our handbags and grasp the nettle. The only way to end the chaos in our energy supply is staring us in the face – public ownership. It is absolutely affordable. It would protect businesses and households. Put simply, it’s a no brainer.

“Both the Government and Labour need to decide whose side are they on.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

