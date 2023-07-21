The US actors and writers strikes over threat of AI have huge significance for workers in the UK

Almost every area of work, from traditional jobs to platform work, is going to be impacted by AI.

Mary Towers is an employment rights policy officer in the Rights, International, Social and Economic department at the TUC.

The stand currently being taken by the American unions (SAG-AFTRA and WGA) representing actors and writers has got lots of headlines on both sides of the Atlantic (thanks to the likes of Margot Robbie).

But make no mistake – this isn’t a run-of-the-mill bust-up between studios and workers.

These strikes are of historic importance.

Fran Drescher – President of SAG -AFTRA union – gave an incredible speech this week that should be viewed by everyone.

The strike action being taken by SAG-AFTRA and WGA (and supported by unions internationally) is a test case about the ever-expanding role of AI in our creative industries and across the world of work in general.

AI is increasingly being used to re-synthesise and replace human work in films, TV and music – putting at risk workers’ rights and livelihoods.

This has huge ramifications for creative workers across the globe – which is why Equity has launched its own campaign in the UK.

It’s vital that everyone in the labour movement rallies behind them.

Existential fight

Fran Drescher explains how in negotiations unions came up against a brick wall – with employers seeking to exploit AI (and workers) to make even greater profits.

Studios refused to recognise the importance of human creativity, and people-based values such as family. This should worry us all.

Almost every area of work, from traditional jobs to platform work, is going to be impacted by AI. And the same is true of all aspects of society, be it education, health or justice.

That’s why it is vital that trade unions are front and centre.

The OECD set out this week the vital importance of collective bargaining, unions and the social partnership approach in relation to the use of AI at work.

The organisation (hardly a left-wing mouthpiece) said that unions must be involved in the development of AI for the sake of the public good.

Protecting workers’ interests

We believe achieving a balance of different interests through collaboration and multi-disciplinary work is the key to ensuring that the AI revolution is in service of everyone.

Trade unions provide the democratic expression of the collective worker voice. They represent one of the only counterbalances to commercial interests being the sole driver over the direction AI takes in our society.

US unions are providing that counterbalance in service of their profession.

But the creative industries is not the only sector where unions have a crucial, and urgent, role to play in speaking out for people-based values.

The AI revolution is going to affect all of us.

For everyone who believes in the importance of human work, human judgment, human creativity and the joy of human connection, please join a union.

We must all work together to ensure that AI is used in service of these values, rather than to destroy them as an indirect consequence of the unchecked drive of corporate entities.

