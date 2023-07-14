LGBT+ groups celebrate International Non-Binary People’s Day

'No one should be made to feel their gender or sexual identity is wrong'

July 14 is International Non-Binary People’s Day – a moment to celebrate non-binary identities and to advocate for advances in the rights of non-binary people. Non-binary is an umbrella term that refers to a range of gender identities outside of male and female.

The day has been marked by a number of LGBT+ organisations in the UK.

The LGBT Foundation has asked people to “spend today celebrating all that makes you unique and taking the time to support your non-binary friends, family and faves.”

🖤💛💓 Happy International Non-Binary People's Day💓💛🖤

Our work celebrates and includes all non-binary people, pronouns and gender expressions.

Spend today celebrating all that makes you unique and taking the time to support your non-binary friends, family and faves. pic.twitter.com/UBiUs24L0H — LGBT Foundation (@LGBTfdn) July 14, 2023

The European Institute of Gender Equality wrote that “Everyone should be free to express and be themselves however they want”, adding, “But non-binary people still face discrimination, harassment and [gender based violence].”

Other LGBT+ groups have marked the day by sharing resources on trans and on-binary identities. Trans advocacy group Trans Actual shared a resource on pronoun use:

Happy International Non-binary People’s Day!



To our non-binary team members and siblings across the UK and the world, lots of love.



To everyone else, here’s a great read on the use of multiple pronouns:https://t.co/U3ZS79mDV3 pic.twitter.com/NuKTIjFszQ — Trans Actual (@TransActualUK) July 14, 2023

The Proud Trust has highlighted its resources for LGBT inclusion in schools:

📢 🌈 Looking for a way to celebrate #InternationalNonbinaryDay later this month? Why not check out our assembly resources on our website! https://t.co/dfgMtyR5bH pic.twitter.com/3TsOiAMcMA — The Proud Trust (@TheProudTrust) July 5, 2023

It isn’t only LGBT+ organisations that have been marking the day. Public figures and politicians have also been sharing messages of solidarity with non-binary people.

Labour MP Kate Osborne tweeted that “No one should be made to feel their gender or sexual identity is wrong”:

On #NonBinaryPeoplesDay we celebrate & uplift the non-binary community💛🤍💜🖤



NB people should be able to express themselves freely whilst protected by the ban on conversion therapy.



No one should be made to feel their gender or sexual identity/expression is wrong pic.twitter.com/nVoc5dURvT — Kate Osborne MP (@KateOsborneMP) July 14, 2023

Presently, the UK does not provide any legal recognition for non-binary people. This means that on official documents, such as passports, non-binary people are instead listed as ‘male’ or ‘female’. Other countries, including the USA, Canada and Australia allow for legal recognition of other genders in some settings.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Quinn Dombrowski – Creative Commons

