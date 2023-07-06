Government suffers a record 20 defeats in the Lords over Illegal Migration Bill

Among the fiercest critics of the bill is the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The government has suffered a record 20 defeats in the House of Lords over its controversial Illegal Migration Bill, which human rights groups have already condemned for breaking international law.

The bill, which is designed to stop ‘small boats’ crossing the English Channel and places a duty on the Home Secretary to remove those entering the UK by irregular means, was subjected to a number of amendments by the Lords.

Among the fiercest critics of the bill is the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who led on one change to the bill with a cross-party demand for the government to draw up a 10-year strategy to work with other countries to tackle the refugee crisis.

The Archbishop’s amendment was backed by 186 votes to 131.

Other changes included a legal duty on ministers to create safe and legal routes to the U.K. for refugees and bolstering enforcement against people smugglers.

The move by Tory peers was backed by 232 votes to ensure ministers have the legal duty to create safe and legal routes for refugees to enter the UK. Some 169 voted against.

Earlier in the week, a coalition of opposition peers, crossbenchers, bishops and Conservative rebels inflicted 11 defeats on the government over the bill.

Members backed amendments limiting the detention of children and pregnant women, inserting protections for LGBT+ asylum seekers and forcing asylum claims to be considered for anyone not deported within six months.

Peers slammed the government for living in “cloud cuckoo land” as it continues to press ahead with its bill.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.