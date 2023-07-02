GeneralElectionNow trends following another disastrous week for the Tories

‘Who’s laughing now Suella. #GeneralElectionNow.’

Following yet more Tory chaos and policy collapses, a ‘General Election Now’ hashtag has been trending all week.

Armed with the hashtag, people have not held back in pointing to examples of government chaos and controversies that they believe warrant the need for a snap general election.

We take a look at some of the most convincing cases for a #GeneralElectionNow in the wake of another chaotic week for Rishi Sunak’s government.

Cabinet Office in court over Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and the Covid inquiry

On June 30, the government was in court as it battles an order from the Covid inquiry to hand over unredacted messages from Boris Johnson during the pandemic. The government’s reluctance to comply with the inquiry’s requests roused suspicion, with Sunak himself facing accusations from opposition parties that the government was obstructing the inquiry. Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner called it ‘a desperate attempt to withhold evidence.’

Pointing to the court hearing, campaigner Dave Lawrence tweeted: ‘Sunak wants you to forget and ignore the fact that there is Court action today about the full disclosure of the WhatsApp messages and the diaries to the Covid inquiry. #Toriesout357 #SunakOut247 #GeneralElectionNow #Sunakered’

Tory MPs and peers found in contempt of Parliament

In another headache for Sunak, a report came out this week shaming a number of Tory MPs and peers for undermining the Boris Johnson inquiry.

The Privileges Committee’s report heavily criticised those accused of deliberately trying to undermine the inquiry with ‘unprecedented and co-ordinated pressure.’ Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel, and Jacob Rees-Mogg were among the named and shamed high-ranking Tories.

The report certainly gave ammunition for a #GeneralElectionNow hashtag. As one Twitter user posted: ‘Hi @RishiSunak, it’s only lunchtime and it’s fair to say you’ve had a shit show of a day. 7 Tory MPs found in contempt of Parliament, Rwanda unlawful, Thames Water. Sense the mood music of the country and put us out of our misery, call a #GeneralElectionNow.’

Lee Anderson in breach of the rules

Another Conservative controversy to spark calls for an immediate GE involved the party’s outspoken deputy chair, Lee Anderson. The Tory MP faces a telling off for using a parliamentary rooftop to film a promotion video for his £100,000-a-year GB News show. Using Whitehall and Parliament Square as the backdrop, Anderson asked viewers to get in touch with their problems for a chance to appear on his weekly show.

A House of Commons spokesman said: “Unauthorised photography or filming is not permitted on the parliamentary estate.

“Where it is seen or reported to be happening, the individual in question will be asked to stop and reminded of the rules.”

Informing Twitter of Anderson’s latest gaffe, Dave Lawrence posted: ‘Lee Anderson in breach of the rules yet again. This time unauthorised filming promoting his GB News show #ToriesOut357 #GeneralElectionNow’

Court of Appeal rule Tories Rwanda plan unlawful

But perhaps the biggest story of the week to lead to calls for an immediate general election was the Court of Appeal’s ruling that the government’s plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. The ruling came as a major blow to ministers’ controversial immigration policies, which have been broadly condemned by humanitarian bodies.

In a three-judge decision, the court overturned a high court verdict that previously ruled that Rwanda could be considered a safe third country to send refugees to.

“By a majority, this court allows the appeal on the issue of whether Rwanda is a safe third country. It unanimously dismisses the other grounds,” the ruling states.

The British Home Office can now appeal to the Supreme Court.

The ruling sparked a heated response online, with many posting their thoughts alongside a GeneralElectioNow hashtag.

As Clifford K wrote: ‘The Court of Appeal have ruled the Tory plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is illegal. They add it would pose a risk to their safety. A victory in a long battle against this extreme far right, cruel and oppressive Tory policy. Who’s laughing now Suella. #GeneralElectionNow.’

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

Photo credit – Twitter screen grab

