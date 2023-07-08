Five reasons why using food banks is not a ‘personal choice’

As another Tory minister takes aim at food bank users, we take a look at some of the ways which show why using these community facilities is not a ‘personal decision.’

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer faced intense criticism this week for claiming food bank use is a ‘personal choice’ for some people and not an accurate measure of levels of poverty in Britain. Talking to Sky news, the Tory MP argued that food banks remained a lifeline for “some dire cases” but that it was “not correct” to say people used them only when they had no choice.

The comments were made amid reports that RAF personnel are using food banks. Mercer said the use of these facilities was a matter of personal budgeting and that being in the military came with a good wage and quality of life.

The remarks ignited an outpour of criticism and disbelief. Fred Thomas, former Royal Marines captain said: “I am deeply shocked and appalled at comments made by Plymouth Moor View MP and Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer.”

In light of the latest Tory MP attack on food banks – let’s not forget Gareth Bacon’s suggestion that food bank users should merely ‘look at how they manage their finances,’ and of course ‘30p Lee’s’ frequent questioning if poor people have a genuine need for food banks – LFF takes a look at some of the ways which show why using food banks is not a ‘personal choice.’

You have to get referred to a food bank

To gain access to food bank support, users typically need to get a referral from an organisation such as Citizen’s Advice, a charity, a school, or their doctors. Some councils also refer people to food banks. If these organisations think an individual requires emergency food, they are issued with a food bank voucher. As the Trussell Trust notes, the referral system ensures people are provided with the right help and support they need.

Food banks are usually a last resort, short-term measure

If food bank usage was a ‘personal decision’ then surely people would be using them willy-nilly, when it suited them? This surmise does not concur with findings in Child Poverty Action Group’s (CPAG) ‘Why Do People Use Food Banks’ report that usage is predominantly a last-resort, short-term measure, prompted by an ‘acute income crisis’ – something which had happened to completely stop or dramatically reduce their income.

People visit food banks in tears, in great humiliation, and in desperate need of help

As the likes of Mercer and Anderson make flippant remarks about food bank usage being a choice, people who have relied on these vital community facilities to feed themselves and their families, speak of their ‘humiliation.’

Elyshia Matthews, a health care assistant, says she cannot afford to pay rent and buy meals for herself and her young son. The single working mum shared her “humiliating” experience of being forced to go to a food bank for help with Plymouth Live.

She said she feels like she is a “failure” and “guilty” that she can no longer make ends meet and buy food to feed herself and her nine-year-old son.

“It was horrendous walking into the food bank. I went in with my mum and I walked in crying, even though I tried not to. I explained we had been told to come in but I was told they had never heard of me which made me cry harder.”

Many food bank users face multiple challenges

A far cry from the ‘personal choice’ stigma, many people who use food banks face multiple challenges, including ill-health, relationship breakdown, mental health problems or substantial caring responsibilities. Many are unable to work or have recently lost their job, as the CPAG’s research found.

Austerity policies linked to increased food bank use and food insecurity

Austerity policies, in particular reform to welfare benefits including benefit delays, caps, and reductions which have been introduced since 2010, have been linked to food insecurity and food bank use.

This was the finding of a systematic review of the relationship between austerity policies and food bank use and food insecurity by researchers at the Imperial College London and the University of Liverpool.

The research found that the welfare reform aspect of the government’s austerity policies led to increased food insecurity and food bank use. In particular, sanctions – delays to benefits as a response to a claimant not actively seeking work – may increase food bank use, the research found.

With the above points in mind, it is shocking thatTory ministers are making claims that food bank usage is a ‘personal choice.’

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

