Disabled campaigners accuse Telegraph of ‘legitimising’ hate speech

‘Wilfully dehumanising disabled people in reporting legitimises hate speech and emboldens decision-makers who side-step their obligations to respect people’s dignity and human rights.’

Activists have called for action to be taken on what they claim are discriminatory articles being printed in the Telegraph that ‘legitimise’ hate speech by attacking disabled benefit claimants.

Journalists and campaigners have called for the press regulator to strengthen its code of practice around ethical reporting, following a number of articles published in the national newspaper.

The activists say that the “distorted narratives” contained in the Telegraph articles legitimise disability hate speech and “demonise” disabled people who are unable to work.

One article that has been labelled ‘toxic,’ asked readers to calculate how much disabled people on out-of-work benefits were contributing to the UK’s ‘tax burden.’

More than 600 people complained about the article to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO). Around the same time, broadcaster Jeremy Vine also faced a backlash and calls for an apology after a member of his team posted a social media post in his name that asked if it was time to ‘crack down’ on sick and disabled people on out-of-work benefits. The post has now been deleted.

On July 7, the Telegraph ran a separate article entitled: ‘People on benefits with mental health problems given cars worth £40k.’ The piece claims that ministers have been accused of “wasting taxpayers’ money” on a “profligate” benefits system by funding people with mental distress to “claim £40,000 cars on benefits” through the Motability scheme.

Disabled campaigners have warned that such news stories and posts on social media, mark a return to “divisive” and “damaging” media coverage that incites hatred of disabled people.

Disabled activist and consultant clinical psychologist, Dr Jay Watts, drafted a letter to the Telegraph. It cited ‘deep concerns’ regarding the representation of benefit claimants in the Telegraph in recent weeks. It stated:

“It is troubling to observe the return of a divisive narrative last seen at the height of austerity politics, which is likely to lead to an increase in hate crimes and have a profound impact on psychological well-being and societal cohesion.”

The letter has been signed by hundreds of mental health professionals.

At the TUC Disabled Workers Conference in Bournemouth on July 12, disabled campaigners called on the TUC to support their campaign that demands action by the IPSO.

According to Disability News Service, which has reported on the backlash, the IPSO has made it clear that despite receiving more than 600 complaints, it cannot investigate such news stories because they attack a group of people rather than named individuals.

On July 5, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) published a statement, saying the IPSO ‘must act’ on negative narratives about disabled people and welfare recipients. The union criticised the IPSO for its failure to monitor and act on the harm caused by negative narratives about disabled people and welfare recipients.

Dr Natasha Hirst, NUJ president and Disabled Members’ representative said:

“For IPSO to suggest that persistent negative framing of disabled people is mere ‘polemic’ demonstrates a shocking disregard for the real-life consequences of this rhetoric.

“Wilfully dehumanising disabled people in reporting legitimises hate speech and emboldens decision-makers who side-step their obligations to respect people’s dignity and human rights. When this style of reporting so easily evades scrutiny, it points to a weak Code and regulator that doesn’t care to use its teeth.

“The NUJ calls on IPSO to start monitoring national newspapers to identify poor framing that intentionally presents groups in a poor light. Our industry must be responsible for the consequences of such reporting instead of dodging accountability.”

