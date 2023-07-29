Calls for General Election NOW trend (again)

Appeals for an immediate general election are being ramped up again following more chaos within the Conservative party, which lost two seats in recent byelections.

Following last week’s historic victory for Labour in Selby and Ainsty, in which they overturned an enormous 20,000 Conservative majority, requests are growing for a general election to be held earlier than scheduled.

Simon Lightwood, Labour MP for Wakefield, is among the ministers making such demands. Writing for the Wakefield Express, the MP said:

“Just as the people of Wakefield showed last year – when I was elected in our byelection – Yorkshire folk know when enough is enough and won’t stand for this Tory shambles.

“Rishi Sunak’s promises are designed to get the Tories through the next few months and attempt to paper over the cracks the Tories have caused over the last 13 years. They are sticking plaster politics with no ambition for Britain.

“Rishi Sunak must finally find a backbone, call a general election, and let the public have their say on 13 years of Tory failure. This farce must stop. People have had enough.”

And it’s not just Labour ministers making requests for an earlier election. Following the byelection results, Tory insiders are reportedly telling the prime minister to hold an election next spring, when the economy will, apparently, be in a ‘sweet spot.’

Talking to the Guardian on July 24, a Tory source said: “Rishi will take a stronger view once we get to next January — when the economic picture is clearer and the new cabinet have had time to bed in… But the case for an early election is gaining traction.”

Many have been taking to Twitter to share their support for an early general election.

Athlete turned actor Patrick Hanrahan shared his thoughts on why there should be a general election now:

“What’s the point of Sunak?

“He’s missed biggest percentage of PMQs EVER

“He’s missing #PrivelegesCommittee vote today. He’s not a PM, not a leader….. he’s playing at it…

“Hands up if you think he should go now?”

What are the rules involving when a general election can be held?

With the maximum term for Parliament being five years, and the last GE having taken place on December 12, 2019, the next general election might not take place until 2025.

The Fixed-Term Parliament Act of 2011 meant that earlier elections could take place, but only in specific circumstances. The Act required at least two thirds of MPs voting for an early general election, or if the House of Commons voted no confidence in the government and fails to pass a motion of confidence in any government within 14 calendar days.

However, on March 24, 2022, the government repealed the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, meaning the King is now able to dissolve the government at the request of the prime minister, which will lead to a general election.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

