Why VICE UK journalists are going on strike

'Our members should not be the ones paying for the mistakes and mismanagement of those at the top'

VICE has defined itself as the ‘definitive guide to enlightening information’. But staff working for the publication have not felt enlightened for the right reasons following recent details about their redundancy pay offer.

Despite representing a leading digital media and entertainment platform for the younger generation, VICE filed for bankruptcy protection in May as the company agreed to a consortium sale for ¢225 million.

Since then, dozens of staff at VICE UK have been placed at risk of redundancy, whilst those who have been issued a notice of redundancy found out they would only receive the bare minimum of statutory redundancy pay.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has accused the media company of failing to provide fair redundancy terms for staff who helped build the company’s name and value. As a result members announced a 48-hour strike on June 29 and 30.

Journalists were left ‘devastated’ and ‘shocked’, the union commented, at the treatment from their employer following the bankruptcy and redundancy details.

It comes in the context that the company’s former CEO, Nancy Dubuc, was on a ¢1.5 million annual salary and while VICE has said that when the bancrupcy process concludes it, “expects to emerge as a financially healthy and stronger company”.

Staff have been offered £2000 and statutory redundancy pay, but the union is urging the company to consider the financial impact of the package on staff, who face entering a saturated job market. an industry that is currently experiencing low rates of work.

According to NUJ, the unscripted media industry is currently experiencing low rates of work and job scarcity.

Mostafa Rajaai, NUJ organiser said members felt overwhelmingly that the company had failed to protect its staff from the worst impacts of the company’s ‘financial mismanagement’.

“If Vice is in crisis, the price should be shouldered by those on six and seven figure salaries, who made the decisions that landed the company where it is today,” commented Rajaai.

“Our members should not be the ones paying for the mistakes and mismanagement of those at the top.

“The overwhelming feeling amongst our members is that the company has failed in protecting its dedicated staff from the worst impacts of the company’s financial mismanagement, which its workers had nothing to do with.”

The union chapel said it was a ‘moral obligation’ for VICE to give those at risk of redundancy pay ‘what they deserve’ when faced with future uncertainty.

VICE UK journalists will walk out at 10am on Thursday, 29 June until 6:30pm Friday, 30 June.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

(Photo credit: Flickr / Creative Commons)

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.