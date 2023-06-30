This is the most extraordinary moment ever broadcast on Question Time

This audience showed the government want they think of the Rwanda policy

The BBC’s flagship political debate programme Question Time was broadcast from Exeter yesterday. The show aired on the day the government’s policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda was ruled unlawful by the Court of Appeal.

In light of this, the first topic discussed on the show was the Rwanda policy. This conversation generated an extraordinary moment.

After a series of audience contributions which tore into the policy and the government’s wider attitude, rhetoric and policies on migration, the host Fiona Bruce tried to find someone who supported the Rwanda policy.

She asked the audience: “In the interests of balance, I’m just going to ask is there anyone here who supports the Rwanda policy and who wants to speak up?”

After failing to find anyone willing to support the policy, she said: “If there’s no one here, then let’s recognise that fact. Is there anyone here who supports the Rwanda policy?”

One member of the audience then raised their hand before starting their contribution with: “I don’t support the Rwanda policy as much”.

Bruce then tried a third time: “Just so I’m clear because we’re very careful how we select our audiences here and I’m not trying to overstate the importance – this is not a YouGov poll – but what I’m seeing here is that even though we have more people who voted Conservative than for any other single party, is there anyone here who supports sending people to Rwanda?”

Not a single hand raised in response. When one panellist interjected, “good on you”, he was met with huge applause from the audience.

Perhaps the Tories’ hopes of regaining the support of voters by demonising migrants isn’t going to turn their electoral fortunes around after all. By the look on Tory minister Helen Whately’s face, that might have dawned on her.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: BBC Screengrab

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.