Public majority don’t want Boris Johnson to return as an MP

Hints at a return to politics would not be welcome by the majority of the public

The majority of the public do not wish to see Boris Johnson return to politics a new survey has revealed, following news of his formal resignation as an MP.

In his accusatory and riled up leaving statement Boris Johnson hinted at a planned political comeback where in the last line he stated: “very sad to be leaving parliament. At least for now”, which prompted speculation at his future political return.

However the latest survey by YouGov revealed that 56% of Britons would not welcome a return to politics from the disgruntled Johnson at any time in the future. This seems in line with political commentary that suggests the MP has suffered a ‘terminal’ collapse in his popularity, following the latest series of scandals.

Among Tory voters, 33% were not wishing to see his return to Westminster, although there appears to still be a loyal fan base as 49% of Tory supporters said they would like to see him come back at somepoint.

In the wider public, a quarter of those surveyed said they would like to see him return whilst 19% didn’t know.

Image credit: YouGov

Johnson served eight years as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London, however it seems for his constituency at least, that his presence will not be sorely missed as, since being ousted as PM last summer, Johnson has spent the vast majority of his time abroad, either on holiday or earning lots of money through speeches.

He spent 70 days out of the country last year and has missed more than 100 parliamentary votes since September.

His resignation came after the privileges committee is believed to have concluded that he had lied to MPs over Partygate, whilst Johnson continues to belief that he has been treated unfairly.

It also comes as he has handed over a number of peerages to key allies, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel, and honours to his mates – including his hairdresser and those who attended COVID-19 parties in government – so it may come as no surprise that the wider public aren’t eager for his return to No 10.

Johnson’s exit will trigger a by-election in his constituency, which has already been swooped upon by the right-wing political parties Reform UK and Reclaim Party who announced a ‘cooperation and support agreement’ for the upcoming by-election in order to drive support for the right-wing poster boy Laurence Fox, who announced he will stand for the seat.

