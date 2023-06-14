Former Eton Master admits ‘failure’ in educating ‘entitled’ Tories

'They have harmed the 'very fabric of the country'.

Finally, someone has called a spade a spade. A former Master of Eton College has admitted that the school failed to rein in entitled Tories such as Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kwasi Kwarteng, whose sense of entitlement has harmed the ‘very fabric of the country’.

In a scathing letter to the Times, John Claughton, who was a master at Eton from 1984 to 2001, said that the school, which has educated 20 Prime Ministers, now had a mission to ‘ensure that its pupils are saved from the sense of privilege, entitlement and omniscience that can produce alumni such as Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Kwasi Kwarteng and Ben Elliot and thereby damage a country’s very fabric.’

Claughton goes on to add: “Sadly, I failed in that purpose.”

Previously, a letter complaining about Boris Johnson’s “effortless superiority” from one of his teachers at Eton was made public.

The report, from classics master Martin Hammond to Stanley Johnson in 1982, criticised the 17-year-old for thinking he should be free of the “network of obligation that binds everyone”. The teacher also said Johnson “believes it is churlish of us not to regard him as an exception”.

Johnson, who has a history of lying and law breaking quit as an MP in disgrace last week, in the wake of a damning report by the Privileges Committee that is expected to find he deliberately misled MPs during the pandemic.

Among his biggest cheerleaders and someone who is so out of touch with the rest of the country is Jacob Rees-Mogg, who Johnson decided to hand a knighthood to in his disgraceful honours list last week.

Kwarteng meanwhile has repeatedly refused to apologise for the disastrous policies contained in his mini-budget which sent the financial markets into turmoil and also caused an increase in mortgage costs.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

