Unite call for fair pay of Liverpool hospitality workers during Eurovision Song Contest

An estimated £250 million is expected to be spent in Liverpool

As Eurovision fever heats up this week and fans descend on the city of Liverpool, Unite the union has called for recognition of the hardworking staff and fair pay for the city’s hospitality workers.

This week marks the first time the UK has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in over a quarter of a century.

Unite have estimated £250 million is expected to be spent in Liverpool alone as a result of the song contest, as fans from around the world gather in the city this week to celebrate.

However Unite the union has highlighted that very little of that profit will trickle down to the workers on the frontline in the hospitality sector, who will be serving delegates and visitors in hotels and restaurants.

To mark the event Unite have launched a drive to win fair treatment and pay for the city’s hospitality workers and to highlight the hard work they will be putting in over the week which allows the event to run.

Caitlin Lee, Unite hospitality organiser, said Eurovision was a chance for employers to “raise their game” and lead the way in treating workers fairly.

The union are calling on employers in Liverpool to grant the union access to workplaces to ensure this happens.

Lee highlighted concerns that employers would use the event as an opportunity to “grab the extra millions the competition will bring in,” whilst passing nothing on to workers – except increased pressure and worse working conditions.

Hospitality remains the lowest paid and contractually insecure sector in the economy.

With average hospitality pay in the country currently at £9.50 an hour, which means many workers are being paid either illegally under the minimum wage or at youth rates.

Zero hour contracts are three times the national average in hospitality, making up 25% of the industry workforce.

At the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena where the Eurovision performances are being held, Unite told LFF that many workers who are hired in as agency workers will not be being paid the real living wage, whilst working 12-14 hour days.

The campaign UniteVision is being launched to fight for Liverpool hospitality workers to be paid at least the Real Living Wage of £10.90 an hour and ensure the city’s hospitality workers are on secure contracts, receive 100% of their tips and are free from sexual harassment and abuse.

The union will also be spreading awareness of their Get Me Home Safely campaign which is working to make providing safe transport home for late workers the norm.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union will be helping Liverpool’s hospitality workers to organise collectively during and after the Eurovision Song Contest.

Graham said: “Unite is intent on giving them the tools and support they need to force employers into addressing their concerns and paying a proper living wage.”

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

(Photo credit: Flickr / Creative Commons)

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

