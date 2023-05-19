Angela Rayner slams the National Conservatism Conference as a ‘Trump tribute act’

The conference had in attendance senior Tories such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman and Lee Anderson.

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner has slammed the National Conservatism Conference as a ‘Trump tribute act’, after the conference was hit by a number of scandals and strange moments.

The conference, also known as NatCon, has been marred in controversy due to platforming bigoted as well as extremely odd views.

Speaking during PMQs this week, Rayner who was filling in for Starmer told Oliver Dowden: “And while his party is preparing for opposition with their Trump tribute act conference over the road, Labour are focussed on fixing the real problems facing British people”, she said, appearing to reference the conference.

Right-wing author and commentator Douglas Murray was accused of downplaying the holocaust and Nazism. Speaking at the conference Murray said: “There was nothing wrong with nationalism in Britain. It’s just that there was something wrong with nationalism in Germany.”

“I don’t see why no one should be allowed to love their country because the Germans mucked up twice in a century.”

The National Conservatism twitter account tweeted a clip of Murray making the statement, which Lord Watson, former deputy leader of the Labour Party, retweeted the video, commenting: “It’s not possible to be more flippant.”

Hope Not Hate, an NGO dedicated to combatting racism, Tweeted: “Douglas Murray’s comment is serious minimisation of the abhorrent, planned nature of the Holocaust. Saying that Germany “mucked up” trivialises and minimises the fact that the Nazis systematically murdered 6 million Jews during the Holocaust.”

The same conference also saw Jacob Rees-Mogg admit that the requirement for photo ID at local elections was all about ‘gerrymandering’ and increasing Tory support rather than tackling electoral fraud.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

