Tories receive £500k from board members of think tank set up by Thatcher

The staggering sums have been given by donors linked to the Centre for Policy Studies

An investigation by Desmog has revealed the staggering sums of money the Conservative Party has received from donors linked to a single think tank. Since Rishi Sunak became prime minister six months ago, board members of the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) have gifted the Tories £530,000.

Desmog found that Graham Edwards, a board member at the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) gave £500,000 to the Tories in December 2022.

Two other CPS board members also gave substantial sums. Lord Michael Spencer donated £100,000 and Lord Anthony Bamford donated £10,000.

The eye watering donation from Graham Edwards came in the same month he was appointed as the Conservative Party’s treasurer.

The CPS was founded in 1974 by Margaret Thatcher and her close political ally Keith Joseph, and has been highly influential on the Conservative Party. It describes itself as “Britain’s leading centre-right think tank”.

In September, the CPS heaped praise on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini-budget’, a series of policies that triggered economic turmoil. In a press release headlined “CPS welcomes Government’s plan for growth”, the think tank said it “welcomed the adoption by the new Government of many specific CPS proposals”, but called on the government to go further on its tax cutting free market agenda.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Walker / Number 10 Downing Street – Creative Commons

