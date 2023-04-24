Rana Plaza: UK MPs call for solidarity with garment workers on 10th anniversary of factory collapse

'It is crucial to pay tribute to the bravery of trade unionists in Bangladesh and around the world organising in the garment industry in such difficult circumstances.;

24 April 2023 marks the 10 year anniversary of the Rana Plaza factory collapse in Bangladesh. This was the deadliest garment factory disaster in history.

The building’s owners ignored the discovery of cracks in the building which indicated its structural flaws. Despite cracks being identified, garment workers were ordered to return to work, after which the building collapsed, leaving around 2,500 people injured and 1,134 dead.

Western brands including Benetton, Primark and Matalan were among those to source from the factory.

Marking the 10th anniversary, UK MPs and campaign groups have issued calls for solidarity with garment workers. 19 MPs have signed an Early Day Motion (EDM) in the House of Commons on the anniversary.

The EDM, sponsored by Labour MP Apsana Begum says that the House “is concerned at the ongoing poor labour conditions, low wages and unsafe work environments, with a high incidence of work-related accidents and deaths, faced by workers in the garment sector worldwide;

“is alarmed at the ongoing suppression of trade union and collective bargaining rights in the garment industry and that since the covid-19 pandemic there is evidence of worsening health and safety standards, increased gender discrimination and reports of concerning levels of workplace gender-based violence and harassment;

“recognises that without the ability to organise, workers are inhibited from fully securing improved working conditions and/or challenging abuse; and believes that all workers deserve a workplace that provides them with a living wage, decent working conditions and trade union rights including the right to refuse unsafe work, to take strike action and collectively bargain.”

Former Labour frontbenchers Rebecca Long-Bailey, John McDonnell and Richard Burgon are among the signatories, along with Plaid Cymru MP Hywel Williams, SNP MP Carol Monaghan and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Writing in LabourList today, Apsana Begum called for people to “stand in solidarity” with garment workers and trade unionists fighting for justice. She wrote: “Whilst commemorating the avoidable and harrowing loss of life in Rana Plaza on April 24th 2013, it is crucial to pay tribute to the bravery of trade unionists in Bangladesh and around the world organising in the garment industry in such difficult circumstances.

“We must stand in solidarity with their inspirational struggle. Because, whether it’s in the UK or Bangladesh or beyond, all workers deserve a workplace that provides them with a living wage, decent working conditions and trade union rights including the right to refuse unsafe work.”

On Sunday, campaigners from the Rana Plaza Solidarity Collective organised a ‘Cost of Fashion’ walking tour visiting high street stores on Oxford Street in London. The group, which includes NGOs and campaign groups including War on Want, No Sweat and Labour Behind the Label, commemorated those who died in the building collapse and called for brands to “put people before profits”.

The Rana Plaza Solidarity Collective is calling on all clothing companies to sign up to the International Accord, to ensure a disaster like Rana Plaza never happens again. By signing the Accord, brands would have to allow independent safety inspectors into those supplier factories as well as guaranteeing basic health and safety provisions for workers.

A number of brands including Levi’s have not yet signed the Accord. Over 50,000 people have signed a petition calling for them to do so.

Tyrone Scott, from anti-poverty campaigning charity War on Want said: “The deadly Rana Plaza disaster was not an unavoidable accident – it was an entirely preventable disaster. Rana Plaza workers who made clothes for several UK high street fashion brands had previously raised safety concerns but were ignored. A decade on and garment workers are still facing unsafe working conditions and poverty wages. Clothing brands must urgently sign the International Accord on Fire and Building Safety and commit to guaranteeing safe workplaces, for genuine justice for the victims of Rana Plaza – and for all garment workers.”

Similar comments were made by Maya Thomas-Davis from Labour Behind the Label, who said: “A decade on from Rana Plaza, garment workers around the world are still organising against death-trap workplaces, union-busting and poverty pay while clothing brands pocket huge profits. Brands must clean up their act, stop driving a global race-to-the-bottom in working conditions, and sign the International Accord to guarantee factory safety through independent oversight and trade union power.”

Levi’s says it supports the spirit of this safety accord but its own audits and checks are effective.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Angela Christofilou AKA

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.