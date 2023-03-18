Lib Dem Party commits to new long-term energy strategy

The policy demands the government remove restrictions on solar and wind and close loopholes in windfall tax

Members of the Liberal Democrats party have voted in favour of a new policy for a long-term energy strategy which calls to remove restrictions on renewable energy and close loopholes in windfall tax.

The motion, that was passed through today during the Lib Dem spring conference, demands that the government remove restrictions on new solar and wind to accelerate the use of renewable power.

Members voted to introduce a one-off levy on the bonuses awarded to oil and gas executives, similar to the bankers’ bonuses tax in 2009/10, and to cut the Energy Price Guarantee to £1,971 for the average household until April 2024.

The policy also commits the UK to working together with EU member states to build a supply chain for renewable technology, including installing more electricity interconnectors with neighbouring countries.

An extension of energy support to businesses for another six months was also included.

Commenting on the motion, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Energy, Wera Hobhouse MP said people in the country deserve stronger renewable growth.

Hobhouse said: “Countless families and businesses across the country are still facing a cliff edge this year.

“For too long, the Conservative Government has been completely out of touch, making promises but not delivering.

“We need a Government focused on action rather than words, with a long-term energy strategy to stop this nightmare from repeating.

“People deserve a fair deal with Britain’s energy supply secured into the future and much stronger renewable growth.”

(Photo credit: Lib Dems / Flickr)

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.