Kwasi Kwarteng promised fake firm access to Boris Johnson for £10k a day

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng offered to set up a meeting between a fake foreign firm and former prime minister Boris Johnson during a sting interview by undercover reporters.

Kwarteng, along with other MPs, was exposed in an operation carried out by campaign group Led by Donkeys in which he was approached by a fake South Korean firm and offered to work for the firm for a rate of £10,000 per day.

Led By Donkeys created a company called Hanseong Consulting which was looking to expand into the UK and Europe and wanted British MPs to join their international advisory board.

In a job interview with the fake South Korean firm, Kwarteng spoke of his “brief’ experience as chancellor of the exchequer.

“I would say [in] my generation in the UK, there are very few people who had the breadth of experience I’ve had across business and politics at this level,” he said.

A fake employee from Hanseong Consulting told Kwarteng that they hoped to meet Johnson, Kwarteng replied: “I mean, let’s talk. I’m sure we can try and arrange that.”

He added: “I’m not promising anything but he is someone I know. He’s a great guy.”

The MP for Spelthorne indicated he would take on external consultancy work for the firm for a rate of £10,000 per day.

In a video clip shared online by Led by Donkeys, Mr Kwarteng says he does not need to earn a “king’s ransom”, adding he “wouldn’t do anything less than for about 10,000 dollars a month”, later clarifying he meant pounds sterling.

Kwarteng wasn’t the only MP exposed by the undercover reporters. Matt Hancock also said his rate was £10,000 a day. Sir Graham Brady, chair of the Tory 1922 Committee was also interviewed for a role with the company.

He suggests an annual rate of “something like £60,000”, adding “if you think that’s far too cheap, let me know”.

Under the current rules, MPs are allowed to have second jobs, and there is no suggestion of parliamentary rule-breaking.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

