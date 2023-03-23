Boris Johnson could set up a ‘new Faragesque party’, says Telegraph

Johnson could lead a new party ‘dedicated to channelling the fury and disappointment that many millions feel towards a failed establishment’.

While many have come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson’s political career is over after his disastrous appearance before the Commons Privileges Committee yesterday, the Telegraph floats the pretty outlandish suggestion that Johnson could go off and lead a new Faragesque party.

The Tory supporting paper reports that should Johnson be removed from Parliament, as a result of a by-election, which could happen if the Committee recommends a 10-day suspension and would have to be approved by MPs, then Johnson could lead a new party ‘dedicated to channelling the fury and disappointment that many millions feel towards a failed establishment’.

Johnson endured a humiliating appearance before the Privileges Committee yesterday, where he tried to desperately convince MPs that he did not deliberately mislead the House over lockdown breaking parties in Downing Street.

When confronted with the evidence yesterday of Downing Street parties while strict lockdown rules were in place, Johnson tried to claim that boozy leaving drinks were an essential pandemic activity.

In what was an excruciating appearance for the former Prime Minister, Johnson tried to claim that the 2-metre rule could be reduced to one – with mitigations: screens, masks and the like.

Questions were then asked as to why he was less than 2 metres away from colleagues without such mitigations. His reply: “You don’t see Perspex screens there, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t sanitiser and efforts to restrict the spread of Covid.”

The Committee and most of the public will not be convinced by his answers.

The charlatan Johnson, who always places his own personal ambition and self-interest above all else, may well try to find another route back to office.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

