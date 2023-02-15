BREAKING: Nicola Sturgeon to resign as First Minister of Scotland

She's quitting as First Minister after nearly a decade in the role

Nicola Sturgeon is set to resign as First Minister of Scotland today, according to reports. Having served as leader of the SNP and Scotland’s First Minister since 2014, she is set to make the announcement at a press conference at 11am today.

Sturgeon is the longest serving First Minister in Scotland’s history with almost a decade in the role. She led the party through continued electoral success, including the party’s best ever general election result in which the SNP won 56 of the 59 seats in Scotland in 2015.

In recent months, Sturgeon has faced significant political setbacks, following the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold an independence referendum without the support of Westminster and the Conservative run UK government making an unprecedented intervention to overturn the Scottish Parliament’s reforms to the process of gender recognition.

More to follow.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Scottish Government – Creative Commons

