Abellio London bus drivers secure 18% pay rise

End to long and ‘bitter’ dispute after London bus drivers accept pay offer and improved conditions

After a long-running dispute, over 1,800 bus drivers in London have accepted an 18% pay increase and new scheduling commitments, hailed a ‘victory’ by Unite the Union.

Bus drivers for the company Abellio had taken 20 days of strike action since last November, in a fight for improved pay and better working conditions.

The latest offer will see drivers with over two years’ service and those who transferred to Abellio under TUPE legislation paid £18 an hour, after members accepted the offer in a workplace ballot.

Included in the agreement is increases to all rates including overtime and rest day working, as well as an increase to the rate for new starters and weekend working.

Unite’s National Lead Officer, Onay Kasab who took part in the negotiations, said on Sky News he was pleased the ‘long-running’ and ‘bitter’ dispute had come to an end.

Kasab said: “What our members were looking for was a fair pay increase from a profitable company, and its taken some while to get that negotiated unfortunately.

“However our members have shown that by taking strike action, they can force employers to negotiating tables and win what they see as an acceptable pay rise.”

For many drivers, the tipping point came last year when the company offered a 1p hourly pay rise for their overtime rate.

Employees, some who had worked with the company for over 15 years, saw this as insulting and demoralising, as workers shared stories of working overtime to pay their bills whilst still having to use foodbanks.

Workers frustration at the company’s response to industrial action saw the workforce membership to Unite the Union double over the course of the dispute.

Also crucial to the negotiations was reaching a new scheduling agreement, as unstable shift patterns were leaving drivers with unsociable and exhausting work hours.

According to Unite, the company has committed to immediate negotiations on a new scheduling agreement, including an early agreement regarding scheduling rest breaks and start times.

Another key aspect of the negotiations was the reinstating of one of Unite’s reps after they were dismissed on apparent trumped up charges.

The union had insisted there would be no resolution until this rep was reinstated.

Unite Regional Officer, Guy Langston, said: “This pay deal could not have been secured without the hard work of Unite’s reps and the commitment of its members.

“Unite will be looking to build on its increased industrial strength in future pay negotiations.”

Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary, hailed it as an ‘important pay victory’.

She said: “Workers have stood firm and with the support of their union, Unite, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase.”

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.