Majority of Britons support strikes by nurses and ambulance workers

Public support was highest for nurses, with 66% of those asked supporting strike action, compared to just 28% who opposed.

While the government has done its utmost to turn the public against strikes by public sector workers, the majority of the public are in support of strike action carried out by nurses and ambulance workers, a new poll has found.

The poll, carried out by YouGov, asked respondents to what extend they supported strike action and then listed the groups of workers.

Public support was highest for nurses, with 66% of those asked supporting strike action, compared to just 28% who opposed. 63% of those asked supported strike action being carried out by ambulance workers compared to 31% who opposed.

Today also marks the day when ambulance workers head out on strike for the first time in decades across England and Wales, after yesterday’s walkout by nurses, the second this month.

The unions are calling for the government to improve pay for paramedics and other ambulance staff amid soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis. The strikes are also taking place over poor working conditions and protecting the NHS in the long term.

Rather than getting around the negotiating table, the Prime Minister and senior Tories have refused to negotiate over pay and instead sought to demonise those going on strike, accusing them of being unreasonable and ‘waging class war’.

Thankfully the British public can see through their lies.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.