Fire Brigades Union’s Matt Wrack praised for ‘superb’ media appearances defending strikes for better pay

'Why should firefighters and other public sector workers and workers anywhere indeed be told to take a pay cut?'

With workers continuing to strike to demand better pay and conditions during a cost of living crisis that has seen cuts to real terms pay and millions struggling to make ends meet, the Fire Brigades Union’s Matt Wrack is the latest union boss being praised for defending strike action and demanding a better deal for his members.

Firefighters and control staff are being balloted on potential strike action following a “derisory” 5% pay offer. That pay offer had recently been rejected by FBU members in a consultative ballot by 79% on a 78% turnout.

Inflation currently stands at 11% and in the last 12 years firefighters’ real pay is down by £4,000.

Appearing on Sky News, Wrack was asked why the offer of a 5% rise wasn’t enough.

He replied: “Because 11% is the rate of inflation currently, so that’s a 6% pay cut, why should workers pay the price for problems we didn’t cause? Why should firefighters and other public sector workers and workers anywhere indeed be told to take a pay cut?

“What we’re being offered is actually a pay cut and I don’t see how anyone justifies cutting pay.”

Told that the country couldn’t afford it, Wrack said it was ‘nonsense’ given that ‘some people had done very very well’, including people who had made ‘millions and millions in terms of Covid contracts, you look at the profits of big business you look at the very wealthy in society, the government could afford to find £43bn just a few short weeks ago in handouts to the richest in society, but they tell workers we’ve got to tighten our belts’.

Wrack added that firefighters were being forced to go to foodbanks and couldn’t understand how anyone could justify the current situation.

Labour MP Ian Byrne shared the clip of Wrack defending the strikes with the words: “Superb by Matt Wrack”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.