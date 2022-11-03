Daily Mail slammed for latest front page which complains about how many of us are ‘born abroad’

"Why is this front page news and why does it even matter? I was born overseas. One of our recent Prime Ministers was also. So what?”

The Daily Mail has been slammed for its latest front page, with some accusing it of not so subtle ‘racial dog whistling’ after it decided to focus on how many Brits are born overseas with the headline: “One in six of us born overseas’. It went on to add below: Census reveals dramatic social shift in just a decade’.

Some questioned why such a stat matters, while others criticised the paper for its choice of story. Lester Holloway, the editor of VoiceNews tweeted: “Daily Mail presses the G-spot of Race Replacement Theory nutcases.”

One social media user wrote: “Headlines like this would surely not radicalise a certain demographic to do something extreme.”

Another said: “Why is this front page news and why does it even matter? I was born overseas. One of our recent Prime Ministers was also. So what?”

Dan Snow wrote in response to the headline about how many of us are born overseas with the words: “Like my dad, the King’s dad, the Prime Minister’s dad, the England football captain’s dad and Churchill’s mum.”

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.