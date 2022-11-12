Daily Mail columnist mocked for defending Matt Hancock’s “I’m a Celebrity” appearance

‘He actually gets paid for writing tripe like this. The state of modern ‘journalism.’

The former health secretary’s decision to take part in this year’s I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here ignited widespread scorn, criticism, and debate. After it emerged he was entering the jungle, Hancock had the Tory whip suspended.

Much of the contempt has been focused on the MP for West Suffolk’s overseeing of failings within the health department during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the fact he is netting a cool £400,000 for participating in the reality TV show.

Daily Mail columnist Dan Hodges joined the debate, coming to the former health secretary’s defence.

“The reality is Matt Hancock did more to protect people from the impact of Covid than any of the celebrities sitting round their jungle campfire,” Hodges tweeted.

The comment sparked censure and ridicule.

“He actually gets paid for writing tripe like this. The state of modern “journalism,” someone tweeted.

“You do know these other celebrities weren’t health secretary, don’t you,” another mocked.

“How many of those “celebs” wiped out 30,000 vulnerable folk in the protected environment of care homes? You get it wrong so often Hodges. So, so sad,” was another response.

Hodges is no stranger to making sweeping statements, possibly aimed at inciting reaction, only later to backpedal on his own remarks.

Following the election of Liz Truss in early September, Hodges spoke of how the Tory contest has ‘served Liz Truss – and the nation – well.’ Just weeks later he was talking about how Truss will ‘consign her party to political oblivion,’ if she doesn’t change course.

Perhaps Dan Hodges will end up eating his words about the disgraced former health secretary too, who’s happily being covered in bugs and slime Down Under as his constituents in West Suffolk are without an MP for however long the public decide to keep him on the show.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

Image credit – YouTube screen grab

