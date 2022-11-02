COP27: Rishi Sunak will attend climate talks

The prime minister had previously ruled out joining the international summit

The prime minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will now attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next week. He confirmed his attendance on Twitter, reversing a previous decision not to attend.

Number 10 had previously said that he would not be making the trip to Egypt, saying that he had “other pressing domestic commitments” to address.

Sunak tweeted this morning: “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”

COP27 will begin on November 6, with world leaders set to discuss action to address the climate crisis. At the event, government representatives will seek agreement on climate finance, decarbonisation and biodiversity among other issues.

The summit will take place after a recent report found that the climate crisis is already severely impacting people’s health across the world.

The Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said of Sunak’s decision to attend, “Glad to see Sunak’s screeching U-turn on #COP27, but what an embarrassing mis-step on the world stage. Let this be a lesson to him – climate leadership matters. Now he urgently needs to increase UK ambition on emission reduction targets & pay what we owe to global climate funds”.

