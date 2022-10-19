TUC demands Royal Mail abandons plans for 10,000 job cuts

The move comes as a result of a motion proposed by the CWU to the 2022 TUC Congress

The Trades Union Congress has demanded Royal Mail abandons its plans for up to 10,000 job cuts. The call comes as a result of an emergency motion passed at the 2022 TUC Congress proposed by the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU).

The motion branded the announcement by Royal Mail that it was threatening up to 10,000 redundancies as “disgraceful”. In proposing the motion, senior deputy general secretary Anthony Kearns was met with a standing ovation.

The motion called for the Royal Mail board to “immediately immediately abandon their planned job losses and work and agree with the union an alternative business plan in the interest of the workers, customers and the company”, and for the government to intervene to protect the universal postal service.

TUC Congress backing the motion comes as the CWU remains in dispute with Royal Mail, with ongoing strike action taking place over pay and conditions.

Royal Mail has claimed that it is expected to make a £350m annual operating loss in the year ending March 2023, arguing that these losses could increase if customers turn to rival delivery firms. Royal Mail has also suggested that planned strike action would further intensify losses and potentially lead to further job cuts.

Despite this, in November 2021, Royal Mail handed out £400m to shareholders and in the last financial year, the firm made a bumper profit of £758m.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Left Foot Forward’s trade union coverage is supported by the Barry Amiel & Norman Melburn Trust

Image credit: TUC livestream

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.