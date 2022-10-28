Therese Coffey in car crash interview when asked what she does in her own life to look after the environment

“Don’t worry about the rivers everyone. Therese Coffey is on the case. She’ll scoop out all that pollution with her permanent reusable cups.”

The new Environment Secretary endured a car crash interview this morning, when answering questions on the environment and climate change.

Asked on BBC Breakfast what she does in her own life to address climate concerns, Coffey said that she was championing things like ‘cups you can reuse’.

Coffey said: “I’ve always tried to keep the good habits I got into when I was environment minister before, so the use of cups as it were, permanent cups, that we can recycle properly or re-use is a better way of doing it.

“We just all have to keep thinking about the amount of packaging we endure and food waste and other elements like that.”

Her comments were mocked online, with one social media user writing: “Don’t worry about the rivers everyone. Therese Coffey is on the case. She’ll scoop out all that pollution with her permanent reusable cups.”

Coffey’s comments came after Rishi Sunak was accused of a failure of leadership for refusing to attend the COP27 climate in Egypt which takes place next month. The announcement that the Prime Minister would not be attending came on the same day that the U.N. warned the earth is on track for catastrophic 2.8C degree global warming.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Picture credit: (Youtube Screengrab)

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.