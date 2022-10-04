Outrage after Tory chair tells people struggling with the cost of living crisis to just ‘get a new job’

"People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary, higher wages, go out there and get that new job."

If you ever wanted further proof of just how out of touch Tory politicians are with the lives of the rest of us, look no further than Tory chair Jake Berry.

As millions of people up and down the country struggle with the cost of living crisis, Berry thinks the solution to their problems is to just ‘get a new job’.

The Rossendale and Darwen MP made the comments while defending the government’s mini-budget at the party’s conference.

He told Sky News on Sunday: “People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary, higher wages, go out there and get that new job.

“That’s the approach the government is taking so households can afford their bills.”

He went on to add: “I think every household understands that actually the reason this government is going for growth is because when you are struggling with your household budget, as many households are, you need to grow your personal household budget.

“In many cases people’s pay packets, that’s why we’re going for growth, but you also need to manage your expenditure and I don’t think it’s unreasonable for the government to say that the public sector should look at its expenses in the same way that every single household is doing in this country.”

The comments were criticised by the Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner who said: “If Tory Chair Jake Berry spent more time understanding the realities facing working people than pocketing tens of thousands from his lucrative second job on top of his role as an MP, perhaps he’d also spend less time doling out crass and ignorant lectures.”

One social media user wrote in response to his comments: “Is this the new ‘Get on your bike’ quote! I would like Jake Berry to identify where in his constituency these ‘higher-paid jobs’ are??”

Others pointed out how Berry earns £3,500 a month on top of his MP’s salary for providing “strategic corporate advice” to law firm.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

